RJ Mitte's real cause of death revealed

Late RJ Mitte spoke candidly about disability, mental health and the impact of his career in the months before his death at 34.

His representative has now confirmed to People magazine that the actor died by suicide on October 12 in Texas.

Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC series, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three. He used his platform to challenge stereotypes and raise awareness about the challenges people with disabilities face.

“Cerebral palsy and mental health go hand in hand because when you have a physical disability you're twice as likely to be bullied,” he said in 2015, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Read More: RJ Mitte's true intentions on 'Breaking Bad' laid bare after his death

The Breaking Bad star also told Brain Health, “One thing I've learned from my disability is that when there is an obstacle, you adapt and grow. You can't let that obstacle break you down and discourage you.”

In an October 5 appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Mitte reflected on what the series had given him beyond fame.

“With the work I've done,” he said, “with people with disabilities and equal opportunity, employment and advocacy and really just trying to remind people that they have a voice and lend my voice, that's really the greatest thing that Breaking Bad has given me.”

Mitte had continued working in the weeks before his death, attending a screening of Talking To Strangers on September 30. His horror film One Eye Open was also scheduled for release on October 16.

His former co-stars have shared emotional tributes. Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, said, “I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed.”

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, remembered Mitte as “a sweetheart of a young man.”