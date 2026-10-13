Six Flags Magic Mountain shuts down Goliath roller coaster after deadly fall at Georgia

Six Flags Magic Mountain in L.A. County has shut down its Goliath roller coaster after a person who fell on the ride at the theme park’s Georgia location on Monday, October 12, 2026.

The death was reported at Six Flags Over Georgia after bystanders said a man on the Goliath ride fell from the roller coaster.

Several other people sustained injuries in the incident, according to Cobb County officials.

In the aftermath of the incident, Six Flags' Valencia location has been closed, a spokesperson for the theme park confirmed on Monday, October 12, but declined to give a timeline when the park will reopen.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities,” the theme park said in a statement.

The representative added that the theme park was providing support to guests and employees but didn’t immediately release the identities of the victims “to respect the family privacy.”

The eyewitnesses have described horrifying scenes at the incident, saying the man hit the ride several times after he was ejected.

The incident left riders stuck on an incline and forced a park evacuation.

The Goliath, which was designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, started commercial operations in 2006.

The Six Flags portal claims the roller coaster can speed up to 70 miles per hour with an elevation of 200 feet.

The cause of the incident is not immediately known.