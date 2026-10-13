Harry Styles casually joins fan's photo like it's no big deal

Harry Styles casually joins fan’s photo at MSG like it’s no big deal

One lucky Harry Styles’ fan got the ultimate souvenir from the Together Together tour.

Her casual photo session at Madison Garden Square turned into an unexpected celebrity moment as the former One Direction star joined her for pictures.

According to a fan post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan was posing for a photo at MSG when the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker happened to pass by.

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Rather than simply walking past, he was gracious enough to slip into the frame, making the surprise encounter look like the most natural thing in the world.

The fan, dressed in an eye-catching orange shirt, blue pants and a black blazer, appeared delighted and visibly surprised by the Golden singer standing just next to her.

With her bold makeup adding to the striking look, the fan certainly made a memorable impression in the pictures.

The As It Was singer, meanwhile, appeared remarkably unfazed by the impromptu photo opportunity.

In the first picture, the two can be seen looking at each other, capturing the spontaneous nature of the encounter. In the second, both flash thumbs-up signs at the camera for a cheerful photo op.

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