Zayn Malik hits back at critics over Chile speech: ‘Check the date’

Zayn Malik responded to the backlash surrounding his “free us all” comments as some critics accused the singer of remaining neutral on a global issue.

Rather than leaving the questions unanswered, the former One Direction star appeared to have dropped a pointed reminder for those questioning where he stands.

On Sunday, October 4, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to reshare a screenshot of his July 2014 tweet.

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The decade old post just had a hashtag: “#FreePalestine”

“This is for any confused individuals.. check the date,” the Die For Me singer captioned the screenshot.

The move came days after Zayn addressed the crowd during his October 2 KONNAKOL Tour concert in Santiago, Chile.

He spoke about the political issues dominating the news before delivering a broader message about the value of human life.

“I've seen a ton of crap in the press lately. Politics here, there, and everywhere. I don't think any life is insignificant. Free us all!” the X Factor alum told the audience.

The comment quickly became a subject of online debate, with some interpreting his words as a general appeal for freedom and others questioning why he did not make a more specific reference to Palestine.

Zayn's subsequent Instagram Story appeared to address those questions directly.

Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, the singer resurfaced the post he made while he was still a member of One Direction.

Zayn has been vocal about Palestinian rights on other occasions as well.

In May 2021, he expressed concern for families who had lost loved ones and called for the human rights of Palestinians to be protected, ending the message with “This must end. Free Palestine.”

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