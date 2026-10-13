Shane Gillis invites backlash again amid insensitive comments: ‘Speechless’

Shane Gillis is using his freedom seemingly to understate women.

The comedian, 38, hosted the NBC sketch show for the third time on Saturday, October 10, where his comments about women wearing short shorts to the gym sparked widespread backlash online.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now?” the Tires star said during his monologue.

Morris responded on Instagram on Monday, October 12, sharing a video of herself smiling at the camera before flipping off the viewer.

The clip featured the text, “me being a wh0re at the gym,” while she captioned the post, “leave my gym short wedgie out of it.”

The video played her song be a bitch, including the lyrics, “Breaking my neck from turning my cheek/ Killing with kindness only killed me/ If the truth means I’m a little too mean/ Tried to fake nice, but it didn’t quite stick/ I’d rather be a bitch.”

During the monologue, Gillis also mocked the bright colors and revealing designs of women’s workout shorts, joking that gym-goers were filming him for TikTok videos.

Former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim also addressed the remarks, posting a mirror selfie from the gym to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “whore reporting for duty.”

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Meanwhile, Dan Levy shared a video on Sunday expressing disbelief that the comments aired on national television.

“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores, misogynists. There’s a difference there,” Levy said, urging men to speak out against misogyny and the objectification of women.

Gillis, who was fired from SNL in 2019 before appearing on the show because of past racially insensitive and homophobic comments, also apologised after accidentally saying “f---” during a Dr. Seuss-inspired sketch.

He later addressed the slip at the end of the segment, saying, “Sorry about earlier.”