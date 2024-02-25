 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig

Shane Gillis hosted 'Saturday Night Live' latest episode on February 24, 2024

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Shane Gillis jokes about being fired from SNL during hosting gig
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig

Shane Gillis, a renowned stand-up comedian, just made his debut appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live or SNL’s latest episode.

The 36-year-old comic hosted the episode for first time on SNL alongside rapper 21 Savage who joined the show as the musical guest.

Gillis availed the opportunity of hosting this series, five years after he was previously fired as SNL’s cast after his racially-charged jokes on his podcast in 2018, resurfaced social media.

The comedian took his opportunity on the stage to joke about how he was initially received an offer from SNL which was later revoked, saying, "I was actually, I was fired from this show a while ago."

Adding the punchline, he stated, "But... don't look that up, please, if you don't know who I am, please, don't Google that. It's fine, don't even worry about it."

"I don't know, I probably shouldn't be up here, honestly," Gillis further added as he reflected on how he should instead just be at "home" or "a high school football coach" as that would be his “true calling.”

Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews
Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment
Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's ‘hopes and wishes' come true amid Europe trip
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's ‘hopes and wishes' come true amid Europe trip
Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon 'up in arms' over business
Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon 'up in arms' over business
Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family video
Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family
Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards
Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards
Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce