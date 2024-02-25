Shane Gillis hosted 'Saturday Night Live' latest episode on February 24, 2024

Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig

Shane Gillis, a renowned stand-up comedian, just made his debut appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live or SNL’s latest episode.

The 36-year-old comic hosted the episode for first time on SNL alongside rapper 21 Savage who joined the show as the musical guest.

Gillis availed the opportunity of hosting this series, five years after he was previously fired as SNL’s cast after his racially-charged jokes on his podcast in 2018, resurfaced social media.

The comedian took his opportunity on the stage to joke about how he was initially received an offer from SNL which was later revoked, saying, "I was actually, I was fired from this show a while ago."

Adding the punchline, he stated, "But... don't look that up, please, if you don't know who I am, please, don't Google that. It's fine, don't even worry about it."

"I don't know, I probably shouldn't be up here, honestly," Gillis further added as he reflected on how he should instead just be at "home" or "a high school football coach" as that would be his “true calling.”