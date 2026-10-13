Raye reveals 1.8 million sign-ups as AI bots disrupt one-day concert presale

Raye is ditching the standard presale after AI bots messed with This Symphony May Contain Hope event’s registration.

The Escapism hitmaker faced a ticketing nightmare as she received 1.8 million sign ups for Just 5,000 seats.

She addressed the situation in a statement shared on Monday, October 12, explaining that scalpers had exploited the sign-up process by using AI bots.

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“Sadly our sign-up process was overwhelmed by scalpers…It is a new world we are living in now,” the British singer and record producer shared. “I have never witnessed bots on this scale. It is so important to me that fans can buy tickets at the face value price.”

The hundreds of thousands of fake registrations forced her team to rethink its ticket presale plans.

“We felt the best and safest solution for this specific show was to manually review the sign-up list to identify a shortlist of people we believe are real fans,” she continued.

To combat the unexpected situation Raye, real name Rachel Agatha Keen, took action, outlining a revised plan.

Those selected following the manual review will receive their presale links and access codes by email on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. BST. The presale itself is scheduled to open at noon BST.

Fans who do not receive a presale code will still have an opportunity to purchase tickets, as the remaining seats will be made available during the general sale.

“I'm not sure what the future holds for ticketing, I do know this experience has really opened my eyes,” the Regardless songstress added. “Me and my team are going to think really hard about what we can do in the future.”

Additionally, This Symphony May Contain Hope is a one-night-only concert, scheduled to take place on Friday, 23 October in Royal Albert Hall in London

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