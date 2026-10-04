Raye claps back after being labelled a 'one-hit wonder'

Raye is crying some Oscar-winning tears over her hate comments.

The R&B star clapped back at a hate comment calling her a “one hit wonder.” Replying to the comment on her Instagram on Saturday, October 3, Raye showed off her plaques for 1 billion streams on Spotify for not one but three of her songs: Escapism, Where Is My Husband!, and Prada.

“Not being petty just saying,” she captioned the post.

After a decade-long career, the 28-year-old singer rose to solo acclaim in 2022 with her debut studio album My 21st Century Blues, which included her first UK chart-topper, Escapism.

The following year, she collaborated with Casso and D-Block Europe on the UK top-two single, Prada.

Her sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim. Its lead single, Where Is My Husband!, became her highest-charting release on the Billboard Global 200.

Last week, Raye performed a medley of Where Is My Husband and I Will Overcome at the 2026 MTV VMAs, marking her debut VMAs performance. She is also currently serving as one of the openers for Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour.

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