 
Geo News

Raye claps back after being labelled a 'one-hit wonder'

The R&B star, 28, responds to a hate comment, insisting she's 'not being petty'

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 04, 2026

Raye claps back after being labelled a one-hit wonder
Raye claps back after being labelled a 'one-hit wonder' 

Raye is crying some Oscar-winning tears over her hate comments.

The R&B star clapped back at a hate comment calling her a “one hit wonder.” Replying to the comment on her Instagram on Saturday, October 3, Raye showed off her plaques for 1 billion streams on Spotify for not one but three of her songs: Escapism, Where Is My Husband!, and Prada.

“Not being petty just saying,” she captioned the post.

After a decade-long career, the 28-year-old singer rose to solo acclaim in 2022 with her debut studio album My 21st Century Blues, which included her first UK chart-topper, Escapism.

The following year, she collaborated with Casso and D-Block Europe on the UK top-two single, Prada.

Her sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim. Its lead single, Where Is My Husband!, became her highest-charting release on the Billboard Global 200.

Last week, Raye performed a medley of Where Is My Husband and I Will Overcome at the 2026 MTV VMAs, marking her debut VMAs performance. She is also currently serving as one of the openers for Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour

READ MORE: Raye finally responds to Michael B. Jordan dating rumours

Make us preferred on Google
50 Cent throws another jab at Diddy while hyping ‘Street Fighter'
50 Cent throws another jab at Diddy while hyping ‘Street Fighter'
Taylor Swift sparks 'TS13' speculations with 'friends' Easter Egg
Taylor Swift sparks 'TS13' speculations with 'friends' Easter Egg
Justin Bieber's hit ‘Baby' gets sparkly twist from Zara Larsson
Justin Bieber's hit ‘Baby' gets sparkly twist from Zara Larsson
Brooklyn Beckham gives poignant message through Justin Bieber's slogan
Brooklyn Beckham gives poignant message through Justin Bieber's slogan
Camila Cabello may have just given fans their first taste of ‘CC5'
Camila Cabello may have just given fans their first taste of ‘CC5'
Alison Hammond reveals terrifying 'heart attack' scare live 'This Morning' broadcast
Alison Hammond reveals terrifying 'heart attack' scare live 'This Morning' broadcast
Hailey Bieber shares hilarious meme featuring Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber shares hilarious meme featuring Justin Bieber
Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler faces trial over assault allegations
Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler faces trial over assault allegations