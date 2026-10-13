Brad Pitt ‘freezes out’ by old pal amid domestic abuse allegations

Hollywood famous pals George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s friendship is reportedly facing fresh strain.

Multiple reports suggest that Clooney and his wife Amal are distancing themselves from the Fight Club star amid renewed scrutiny of his personal life.

As per The Sun, Pitt, 62, was not included on the guest list for the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s annual Albie Awards, held at London’s Natural History Museum on October 9.

The event, founded by George and Amal in 2022, celebrates human rights advocates and has attracted A-list guests in previous years.

“The Albies are about celebrating brave defenders of justice, so having Brad appearing on the red carpet after being accused of domestic abuse is an absolute non-starter,” an insider noted.

“Brad has strongly denied all the allegations made against him, but in reality, it still feels like it could overshadow the event – and that’s not what anyone wants to happen.”

The source added, “For now, [the Clooneys] have chosen to publicly put some distance between themselves and Brad. When it comes to the foundation, George and Amal will always do what they think is best. George had no choice but to freeze out his old pal.”

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The Moneyball star’s ongoing legal dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie dates back to their 2016separation following an alleged incident aboard a private plane.

Authorities investigated allegations involving Pitt, but he was not charged. He has denied allegations of abuse.

The actor’s relationship with his six children has also drawn attention, with several reportedly seeking to remove his surname from their names.

Meanwhile, Pitt recently acknowledged in an Esquire interview that he had ‘fallen off the wagon’ after seven years of sobriety, while saying he now drinks in a ‘more restrained’ way.

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Clooney and Pitt were last publicly seen together in 2024 while promoting their film Wolfs.

Although their friendship has long been a Hollywood favourite, insiders suggest their relationship may now be more distant as Clooney continues his human rights work alongside Amal.