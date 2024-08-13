 
Brad Pitt, George Clooney share secrets of their longtime friendship

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are set to star together in upcoming film 'Wolfs'

Web Desk
August 13, 2024

Brad Pitt and George Clooney talked about their long-standing friendship.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Pitt and Clooney, who have been friends since '90s, emphasized on the importance of staying connected with friends.

The duo, who have worked together on several films, including Ocean's Eleven, and Burn After Reading, are now set to appear in the film Wolfs.

Clooney told the outlet, "We’ve been friends for a long time," adding, "And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay."

However, Pitt praised Clooney's ability to offer support and understanding during tough times.

"I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy," Pitt said, adding, "[Clooney] is going to understand something that no one else is going to understand, that we don’t even have to speak about."

Their upcoming film Wolfs is set to hit theatres on September 20.

