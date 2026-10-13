Key member swoops in to ‘rescue’ Prince William after upsetting news

Prince William, who had lost his beloved mum, Princess Diana, during a tender age, was reportedly lost during one of the most “difficult” phases of his life.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share a strong connection together and it was not an easy news to digest when one partner was given a scary cancer diagnosis. William has candidly spoken about how tough it had been for him and his family.

However, there was one family member who came rushing to his aid when things seemed very bleak.

READ MORE: Princes William, Harry ‘react' after SNL UK brutally mocks ongoing feud

“She was there to support William and was there all the time for the grandchildren. She’s been as solid as a rock,” royal expert Robert Jobson said of Carole Middleton.

“When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one. She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk,” he continued, noting that Kate’s mother was a “good sounding-board” and “a wise head”.

William had always shared a cordial bond with the Middletons, even during the early days of his dating Kate Middleton.

Kate’s mother played a significant role is being a ‘mother figure’ in William’s life. Moreover, according to royal author Ingrid Seward, the two got closer when Kate was receiving cancer treatment.

She was “really helpful, practical and unflappable mother and grandmother”. She was not only doing school runs for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but she was “very proactive” with other tasks.

Ingrid pointed out that Carole was likely filling the fridge with her cooking and other mundane tasks which the couple may forget to do.

READ MORE: Princess Kate rushed to console as family suffers big loss

“Looking after the three kids would have been absolutely no problem for her whatsoever, and Catherine would have been able to relax in the knowledge that her mother's hand was on the wheel.”