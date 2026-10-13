Princess Kate rushed to console as close family member suffers big loss

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, did not hesitate for even a second to extend support to a 'devastated' family member who lost a precious friend.

The future Queen's brother, James Middleton, shared an upsetting update on the passing of his black cocker spaniel, Zulu.

In an emotional tribute post on Instagram, the dog lover penned, "My darling Zulu has passed away.

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"He would have been 16 this month. A wonderful age, and I know I couldn’t have asked for more. But that’s the funny thing about loving a dog.

"They are with us for only a handful of summers and Christmases, yet somehow become so deeply woven into our lives that it’s impossible to imagine them not being there."

Now, an insider told Woman's Day that Princess Kate rushed to stand with her brother in tough times.

The source shared, "James is really going through it; he’s naturally devastated to have lost Zulu and needs all the love and support he can get right now.

"The Middletons are an extremely tight-knit bunch and suffice to say they’re all right there for James, helping him stay as positive as possible…"

James has been leaning on his wife Alzee, parents and siblings, but Princess Kate is "at the centre of that immediate support system."

The brother-sister duo shared a close bond and run to each other in challenging phases of life.

"Even with her busy schedule, Kate is always happy to help; she never fobs him off and never will do. Family is everything to her; she’s very open about that," the report stated.

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Similarly, when Princess Kate faced a health crisis or other challenges, she also received equal support from her parents and siblings.

During her cancer battle, James played the role of "rock", and most recently, the siblings took on the Three Peek Challenge.

An insider stated, "That’s one big comfort in all of this, that James at least has his big sister in his corner to talk to and use as a general sounding board. It means the world to him."