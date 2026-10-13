Palace issues statement about senior royal after devastating heartbreak

The Royal Household issued an update on the Queen following a difficult past few weeks of devastating cicumstances.

After suffering a heartbreak twice, the royals are finally beginning to move forward with key duties, especially after support from the British royals.

Queen Sonja of Norway was seen for the first time resuming her position work after her husband King Harald’s death as she took a tour of the National Archives.

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The 89-year-old royal appeared in good health, dressed in a white button-down coat layered over black top and trousers.

She held a small smile as she took a look at the tributes and messages from well-wishers about her late husband. She was visibly moved by the display and took her time observing each one.

“Queen Sonja visited the National Archives at Sognsvann in Oslo,” a statement in Norwegian read alongside a carousel of highlights.

“Here she got to see how greetings, letters, children's drawings and other memorial expressions after King Harald's passing are collected and preserved for posterity.”

King Harald V of Norway passed away on August 28, 2026, at the age of 89. His funeral was held nearly two weeks later. He was succeed by his son King Haakon VII.

However, the family has to suffer another loss just two days later, as the late King’s sister, Princess Astrid, passed away at the age of 94.

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The family had been in mourning period and are now slowly resuming their duties.