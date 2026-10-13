Prince Harry’s team makes major announcement: ‘There’s still time’

Prince Harry, who is anticipated to begin talks with his estranged brother Prince William, has been pouring all his efforts into the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Sources close to the Duke of Sussex claimed that Harry has big plans in the pipeline, which also involved King Charles making an appearance at the Games. Although, no official confirmation has been given.

While the matter of invitations for the royal remains uncertain, the Invictus team shared a big announcement for all those who are eager to witness the Games next year.

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They unveiled the dates that the public can get their tickets and reassured that there will be plenty of time to secure their spot.

“Our Priority Presale is now LIVE for our registered Armed Forces community and West Midlands residents!”

It added, “Missed Priority Presale registration? Don’t worry. There's still time to sign up for Community Presale before it opens on 20th October via the link in our bio.

“General Sale opens to all on Thursday, 22nd October.”

They noted that remaining details will be available on their website.

The update also comes at the heels of a joint appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making in Nottingham. The couple, who moved back to Britain in late August, and had been taking their time to settle in.

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