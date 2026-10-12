Prince Harry's efforts paid off as Prince William says yes

Prince William finally says 'yes' to Harry talks: 'Feud cannot continue'

Prince William and Prince Harry finally realised their years-long feud is now making them look foolish, so preparations for a private meeting are underway.

The future King and his youngest brother have not been on speaking terms, as per the reports, since the Sussexes' back-to-back 'attacks' on the royal family.

The moment William lost it was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex involved his beloved wife, Princess Catherine, in their bombshell interviews.

READ MORE: Prince Harry reduced to tears after shocking incident

However, years passed, and now the Sussexes have moved back to the UK for an extended period.

Not only that, at multiple events, Prince Harry openly expressed his strong desire to make peace with his family, especially after King Charles and the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

Now, it seems the much-awaited moment is around the corner because the gossip columnist Rob Shutter revealed that the Prince of Wales said yes to talks with Harry but on one major condition.

William said Meghan Markle will keep Catherine and his children out of further controversies, the source stated.

An insider shared, "This cannot continue. Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish. Their feud has become a national joke."

READ MORE: Prince Harry sends message to William, Kate: 'No more controversies'

Harry and William will reportedly break the ice via a "private telephone or video conversation."

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle won't be a part of this meeting, per the source.