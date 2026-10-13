RJ Mitte reveals how difficult it was to find money after 'Breaking Bad' fame

RJ Mitte’s shocking ‘Breaking Bad’ earnings claim resurfaces

RJ Mitte, who became famous for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, once opened up about a painful money problem that took him years to fix.

Now, after the painful news of his sudden death at 34, his story about what happened to his money has come back into the spotlight.

In an interview on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Mitte said the person he trusted to manage his money had failed to pay his taxes. He said she also showed him papers that made it look like the payments had been made.

“I've paid more in taxes than I got from Breaking Bad,” Mitte said. “I did have a bad business manager.”

READ MORE: RJ Mitte's real cause of death revealed

Mitte, however, explained that he would give her money to pay his taxes, but she allegedly kept the money instead.

Because the bills were left unpaid, the amount he owed kept growing as extra charges were added.

He said it took him 10 years to pay off the debt also claiming that 14 other actors had faced similar problems, including older actors and people with disabilities.

Mitte, moreover, spoke about how difficult it was to find the money after it was sent to other countries.

Away from acting, he also worked to support people with disabilities and wanted them to have more chances in the entertainment world.

RJ Mitte’s past money problems have not been linked to his death.