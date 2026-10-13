Robert Pattinson let slip what happens next for 'Batman' sequel

Robert Pattinson recently gave an update on The Batman Part II after filming was put on hold, leaving fans wondering when the new movie will be ready.

The actor talked about the much-talked delay at the London premiere of his new film Primetime on October 12.

He, however, shared the team will take short break before deciding what to do next. “Yeah, we’re pausing for a little bit, and then we’re going to figure it all out,” Pattinson said.

The break came as director Matt Reeves deal with a personal matter as well. So far, no one shared what exactly happened and Warner Bros and DC Studios have not given any further details just yet.

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There is also no new date for filming to start again.

Pattinson, whereas, has already shared how much he likes the story of the new film as earlier this year, he said, “The script is extraordinary. I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different.”

The star will return as Bruce Wayne, who is also known as Batman. Andy Serkis is expected to return as Alfred, while Colin Farrell will play the Penguin again.

Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, moreover, are also reported to be joining the cast.

Despite this break, the film is still planned for release on February 18, 2028.