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Prince William holds key Earthshot Prize meeting before unexpected match

Prince William makes time for fans in heartwarming moment on The Mall

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Web Desk
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Published October 13, 2026

Prince William holds key Earthshot Prize meeting before unexpected match

Prince William enjoyed a change of pace on Monday afternoon.

The Prince of Wales had a busy schedule on 12 October, beginning his day with two meetings at Windsor Castle in his role as Duke of Cornwall. 

According to the Court Circular, he received William Bax, Secretary of the Duchy of Cornwall, and Hugo van Vredenburch, Keeper of the Privy Purse, before later meeting Jesper Brodin, chairman of the Earthshot Prize.

READ MORE: William makes surprise appearance at fundraising gala

Later, the Earthshot Prize founder made his way to The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace, where he joined a host of cricketing greats.

Dressed in a knitted jumper, tweed blazer and trainers, the Prince looked suitably prepared for the occasion for the cricket pitch. 

He was keen to take his turn at the crease, bat in hand, with Jimmy stepping in as wicketkeeper. 

READ MORE: William and Kate join forces with football club for powerful initiative

Following the game, William took time to greet the crowds who had gathered to watch, posing for selfies and exchanging smiles with royal well-wishers.

The event was organised by Backyard Cricket UK, a North Yorkshire-based online community.

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