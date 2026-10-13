‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte’s fan favourite moments fans still remember

RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.

As fans remember the actor, many of his scenes from the hit show are worth watching again as his character may not have been at the centre of every big moment, but he played an important part in the White family’s story.

One scene that stands out comes in the show’s first episode. Walter Jr. is mocked by a group of teenagers while shopping with his parents.

When Walter White sees what is happening, he steps in to defend his son.

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For Mitte, this was more than just another scene as he then later said it was one of the moments that made him want to become an actor.

Another memorable moment, however, came when Walter Jr. spends time with his father after Walter gets hurt.

Mitte once called this one of his favourite scenes to film with Bryan Cranston. It gave the father and son a chance to share a more personal moment.

But one of the hardest scenes to watch comes when Walter Jr. learns the truth about his father. He struggles to accept what is happening and tries to protect his mother.

These moments helped make Walter Jr. more than just Walter White’s son. They showed the pain his family went through because of his choices.