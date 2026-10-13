Pakistan Army successfully test-launches hypersonic ballistic missile

Pakistan Army conducts a test launch of the extended-range version of the Fatah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. — ISPR

Missile features advanced navigation, state-of-the-art avionics.

Weapon capable of defeating enemy missile defence systems.

Army rocket force commander witnesses successful test launch.



Pakistan Army successfully test-launched the extended-range version of the Fatah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER) weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and state-of-the-art avionics.

The missile is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating enemy missile defence systems owing to its “unique trajectory and manoeuvrability features”, the ISPR said.

It added that the extended range of the Fatah-2 ER would further enhance the Pakistan Army’s reach and its capability to engage deep targets.

The test launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Rocket Force Command, senior Pakistan Army officers, and scientists and engineers associated with the programme.

The commander appreciated the dedication and technical prowess of the scientists and engineers involved in the development of the weapon system.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test launch of the extended-range Fatah-2 weapon system.

The development came days after Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of the indigenously developed extended version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile.

Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile is capable of engaging targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality, the military’s media wing had said last week.