Where is Savannah Guthrie? Craig Melvin shares return update

Savannah Guthrie is expected back at the “Today” show anchor desk on Tuesday, October 13, following a two-day absence, co-anchor Craig Melvin confirmed on air Monday, October 12.

The 54-year-old was last seen on the broadcast Thursday, October 8. She missed Friday’s show and Monday’s telecast, where Melvin anchored alongside weekend co-anchor Laura Jarrett.

Guthrie previously stepped away from the show for two months following her mother’s disappearance before returning in April. She took another two-week leave at the end of August and adjusted her schedule in June for Wordle television production.

Speaking on “Today” in June, Guthrie said: “I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home.”

The absence comes as the search for Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, approaches the eight-month mark. Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the middle of the night on February 1, 2026.

In February, the FBI released doorbell camera footage of a masked individual tampering with Nancy’s front-door camera hours before her disappearance. The suspect was described as standing about 5ft 9 inches to 5ft 10 inches tall and carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail backpack.

No suspect has been publicly named.

In early October, investigators confirmed that four extortion emails demanding cryptocurrency were fraudulent scams exploiting the family’s grief. One person has pleaded guilty to sending fabricated ransom notes.