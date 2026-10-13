RJ Mitte’s last film takes on new meaning after his sudden death

RJ Mitte’s final film, Talking to Strangers, is now getting attention again after the actor’s death at 34.

The Breaking Bad star plays Joshua, a man with cerebral palsy whose life takes unexpected turn after he meets someone new.

In the film, Joshua meets Marty, which was played by Lin Yin, over lunch. Their meeting then soon gets into an unusual connection.

But things do not stay simple for long as their story takes a darker turn.

The film, however, also carries a special meaning because of how it tells Joshua’s story.

READ MORE: ‘Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte's fan favourite scenes that left a lasting mark

Director Johnny Severin wanted people to see Joshua as a person with his own feelings and relationships, rather than just seeing only his disability.

Speaking to True Hollywood Talk in September, Severin explained what mattered most to him while making the film.

“What was important was that this is not a movie about disability or cerebral palsy, it’s about a romance,” he said.

This was also close to Mitte’s own life. The actor had cerebral palsy and spent years helping others understand disability and the need for better representation.

Mitte attended a screening of the film in Beverly Hills on September 30. On October 8, he also shared a post about the movie on Facebook, describing it as a mix of love, comedy and drama.

Now, the film gives fans another chance to remember his work and the stories he helped bring to life.