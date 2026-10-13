French troops storm Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' tanker in dramatic helicopter operation

French troops recently seized an oil tanker linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet” in a dramatic helicopter operation in the Indian Ocean. Moscow described the act as “piracy”

The tanker named DF Peak was intercepted around 450 nautical miles south of Reunion, a French territory, after authorities raised doubts over the flag it was sailing under.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared footage of military personnel boarding the vessel from helicopters. He vowed to go after Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” wherever it operates.

The ship was later ordered to sail towards Reunion, where French authorities will carry out further checks.

French army spokesperson Colonel Xavier Rival said: “We had doubts regarding the flag under which this vessel was sailing, so we carried out an inspection.”

The doubts remain, he added, prompting prosecutors to order the tanker to port for a closer examination. Russia reacted fiercely to the operation.

Russian embassy in France described the seizure of Russian tanker as an act of “piracy” and accused Paris of violating international law. Moscow further added that they weren't informed regarding the operation and was trying to establish whether any Russian citizens were among the crew.

DF Peak was previously known as Kaliningrad and was sailing under the flag of Benin. It has already been hit by sanctions from the United States, United Kingdom and European Union.

Western governments accuse Russia of relying on a network of ageing tankers, often registered under different flags and operating outside mainstream insurance systems, to continue exporting oil despite sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Shipping data showed DF Peak had most recently been tracked off Madagascar, with the Venezuelan port of Guanta listed as its previous stop.

The latest seizure marks at least the fifth Russian-linked tanker taken by France since 2024 as European governments step up efforts against vessels suspected of helping Moscow bypass sanctions.