Apple welcome home event: List of everything apple just launched

Apple held its “welcome home” event in New York City on October 13, 2026, marketing a significant push into the smart home market.

The company unveiled its first smart home hub, the HomeView, alongside refreshed Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2 devices, plus a new Apple Home Collection developed with LG and Schneider Electric.

Apple HomeView ($299)

This is Apple's first-ever home hub, featuring a 7-inch square Liquid Retina display and available in both countertop and wall-mount versions. The device uses the latest A18 chip, with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI that can recognise up to six members of the house using facial recognition technology, and it can also serve as a Matter controller and Thread Border Router. Pre-orders start today, and shipping will begin on November 13.

Apple TV 4K, 2026 ($299)

Apple TV 4K, 2026 runs on the A19 chip and has hands-free Siri AI via far-field microphones. The device also offers up to four HomePods for surround sound and has Siri Remote with Find My and Precision Finding support. Pre-orders start today, and shipping will begin on November 13.

HomePod mini 2 ($149)

The highly awaited upgrade for HomePod comes with the S10 chip, new colour options such as pink, blue, green, white, and midnight and has Sound Glow technology where the LED light will sync with album artwork. Siri AI will arrive via a software update in the future. Pre-orders start today, and shipping will begin on October 30.

Apple Home Collection

Developed with LG and Schneider Electric, this lineup includes:

LG Video Doorbell Wired ($249)

LG Floodlight Cam ($400)

LG Outdoor Cam ($300)

LG Indoor Cam ($200)

LG Smart Deadbolt Lock ($350)

LG and Schneider Smart Thermostats ($200 each)

Temperature and humidity sensors ($40 each)

All support Thread and Matter with encrypted data, arriving December through early next year.

Apple's smart home ecosystem is finally here—and it's gunning for Amazon and Google.