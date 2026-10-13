Harry choses freedom, William bows to duty: Two different powers

Since stepping down as senior working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the family has been fractured.

The two brothers chose two entirely different destinies, with Harry choosing freedom while William bowed to duty.

William is the heir to the throne and diligently takes on the responsibilities which come with that. But Harry, with his place in the public eye but outside of The Firm, has the freedom to speak and act more openly than his brother.

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Royal correspondent Richard Palmer and The i Paper columnist Anne McElvoy give their perspectives about the two brothers struggle to win over Britons.

Since Harry and Meghan quit royal duties six years ago to chase commercial deals, the public saw it as a rejection of Britain.

Their attacks on the institution only deepened the wound. To their critics, they want all the privileges of royalty with none of the responsibility.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer argues the turnaround is still possible, and the blueprint is Diana. Like Harry, Diana became a private individual after her divorce, but she kept the love of the nation.

Harry doesn't have that luxury, but he has something more valuable: freedom. Freedom to say what William never can.

Diana did not impress the monarchy but knew how to win over the media and the public.

The author appears to adsvise the Duke of making peace with the press and bringing back the fun-loving prince Britain once adored. He also urged Harry to channel that raw emotion into causes that matter.

The author went on to claim, "There is one more thing he and Meghan could do to help build bridges with the rest of the family: stop using their royal titles and be known as Harry and Meghan Sussex.

The expert explained: "He would still be the King’s son and the next king’s brother so what he said and did would still have an impact, but it would put clear blue water between him and the official royals."

"If he can be seen to be doing the right thing for the right reasons – carrying the responsibilities of royalty without being allowed to enjoy its privileges – while William becomes ever more restricted in what he can and can’t say and do, then the turnaround could be achieved."