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Prince Archie Lilibet 'adjusting well' in UK: Latest update issued

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very exciting about their first joint outing since moving back to UK

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Published October 13, 2026

Prince Archie Lilibet adjusting well in UK: Latest update issued
Prince Archie Lilibet 'adjusting well' in UK: Latest update issued

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are prioritising their children’s transition to life in Britain, are very exciting about their first joint outing since moving back to the country in August.

The Sussexes are focussing more on their work and the projects that matter to them.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, will travel to Nottingham on Thursday, October 15. The visit marks a meaningful return to the city where they made their first official joint appearance following their engagement announcement in November 2017.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle fleeing with Archie, Lilibet after sensing 'danger'?

“After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school,” the source claimed to People.

“Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them,” they added.

“During the week, while the kids are in school, they’re working. They’re enjoying family weekends together.”

Getting the children settled has been, and remains, their focus.  Now, with the children settled in their new school, Meghan is “doing well. She’s keeping busy, as she always does, and staying in close contact with her friends in Montecito,”

The source also shared the latest heartwarming update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have almost settled into their father's homeland and are embracing their new life with joy.

“She has a great attitude about it all. The kids have adjusted well and that’s the most important thing to her,” the insider revealed.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan office issues major update on couple's Nottingham trip

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