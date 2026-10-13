Katie Price makes surprising confession amid ex’s assault trial

Katie Price has explained why she has not been reading news about her ex husband Kieran Hayler’s trial.

The reality star told the court that she has been busy filming a new Channel 4 show with Suella Braverman, which kept her occupied all week.

When asked if she was following news about the trial, Price said: “No, because I’ve been handcuffed to Suella Braverman all week.”

She, however, was talking about the show Celebrity Handcuffed, which she is currently filming.

Price appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday to give evidence during the case against Hayler.

During the hearing, his lawyer, Arlette Piercy, suggested that Price was angry with her former husband and wanted revenge.

Price disagreed and said: “That is not true.”

READ MORE: Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges

The beauty icon also told the court that she did not have any bad feelings for Hayler and said they ended their relationship on good terms.

Price, moreover, said she was deeply shocked when she learned about the allegations involving a 13 year old girl, also also explaining that she was dealing with her own problems at the time and was struggling to cope.

“I was going through it myself. I was having a breakdown at that point,” she told the court, adding that she had to go to the Priory.

Hayler denies three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

His defence says the allegations are linked to a campaign against him after his marriage to Price ended.