Prince William shares rare teaser of upcoming interview with four-word greeting

Prince William is set to appear on BBC Asian Network Breakfast this Thursday.

In short teaser he greets the station with the words: “Asian Network, nice to see you.”

The Prince of Wales has also been making headlines for his recent sporting encounters.

During the Earthshot Prize event at The Mall, William delighted a young fan by mimicking Aston Villa captain John McGinn’s famous ‘goggles’ goal celebration.

The exchange showed the royal’s easy rapport with football fans, as he joined in with a gesture familiar to supporters of his beloved team.

William’s sporting interests have also extended to cricket, with the Prince receiving a cricket shirt for his daughter, Princess Charlotte, at a recent match.

The thoughtful gift offered a sweet nod to the young royal’s own growing connection with the sport.