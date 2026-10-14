Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan announce exciting new collaboration

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan are taking their years-long friendship and stage collaborations to the next level.

The pop stars are teaming up for a remix of Rodrigo’s song, expectations, from her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Rodrigo confirmed the news on Tuesday after days of teasing, saying she’s “beyond excited” to share the new project with fans.

The remix will be released on Thursday, October 15, along with a music video.

The announcement came two days after Roan teased the project with a snippet of her voice saying, “Oh, Olivia does remixes now.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak

The duo also revealed the remix’s cover art, photographed by Phoenix Johnson. The image shows the singers posing atop a retro convertible in colourful, 1980s-inspired outfits.

The collaboration brings together longtime friends who have both worked with producer Dan Nigro for years. Roan opened for Rodrigo on the Sour Tour in 2022 before joining the Guts World Tour in 2024. After Roan’s rise to global stardom, she reunited with Rodrigo onstage in Los Angeles to perform Hot to Go!

More recently, Roan performed at Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival in Irvine, California, in August. The event raised $20 million for charities supporting women and girls.

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