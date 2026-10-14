Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes marry in private Arkansas ceremony

Former GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have married in a private ceremony in Arkansas.

The wedding took place on 19 September in Washington County, according to a marriage license registered on Tuesday that was obtained by PEOPLE.

Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, applied for the license on 18 September, a day earlier.

Arkansas is Holmes’s home state, he was born in West Memphis and attended the University of Arkansas.

They announced their engagement on their Amy & T.J. podcast in October 2025, saying they had actually been engaged for about a month.

A source told Us Weekly earlier that they wanted a destination wedding to avoid a media frenzy, and that they wanted their children to walk them down the aisle.

It is the third marriage for both, Robach said on a podcast in May.

Their romance became public in November 2022, when Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

ABC pulled them from the air while it reviewed the relationship, and both left the network in January 2023.

The pair have said they were separated from their spouses at the time.

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