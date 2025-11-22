T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's plan to win back Hollywood exposed

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach slammed for plotting engagement to revive careers

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have found themselves at the center of shocking accusations after announcing their engagement.

Insiders recently claimed that the former Good Morning America anchors are hoping their engagement will help them rewrite their scandal nearly three years after their affair cost them their jobs.

The source told Radar Online, "T.J. and Amy are desperate to revive their image, and they're hoping this engagement will help them with that."

Adding, "They want people to see them as a couple who are madly in love and to finally break free from that homewrecker tag that's haunted them ever since they got together."

It is pertinent to note that Holmes and Robach were spotted cozying up in 2022, when they were already married to their respective spouses. However, they claimed at the time that they were already separated from their now-ex partners.

Now, the source adds, "What's of equal if not more importance to them is regaining their career momentum – both individually and as a couple. They're two of the most ambitious people you could ever meet, and every decision they make is somewhat calculated in order to tie in with their career goals."

"In their minds, they'll be a lot more hirable, or so they hope, as a married couple and not just boyfriend and girlfriend," the source shared.

Additionally, the sources claim that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are also "hoping to add a baby to the mix sooner rather than later."

With the source noting further, that this move will "also be key to their overall image strategy."