Selma Blair's boyfriend Andy Kiernan asks fans to “pray” after arrest

Andy Kiernan, the man Selma Blair has been linked to since 2024, has asked his followers to pray for the actress after her arrest, saying she needs help.

“Pray for Selma,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “She has a good heart.”

He added that she hasn’t yet got the help she needs, and that she’s “a human being like the rest of us”.

Read more: Selma Blair flight incident takes shocking turn after new audio emerges

He also asked people to pray for her son, Arthur.

The current status of their relationship is unclear. Blair said in a 2024 Us Weekly interview that she had found love with a “Midwest man” but didn’t name him.

Blair, 54, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Queens Criminal Court to two counts of second-degree assault.

According to the complaint, after leaving the Delta flight she slipped her leg from a stretcher strap and kicked a Port Authority police officer in the face, neck and chest in an ambulance from JFK’s Terminal 4.

She then allegedly kicked a nurse in the chest at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Prosecutors said the officer had a swollen jaw and that both reported pain.

A judge has granted the nurse a temporary restraining order, requiring Blair to stay 100 yards away until 11 October 2027, according to TMZ.

Her lawyer, Shawn Barnes, said: “This was not an intentional assault.”

He told the court she boarded after extensive hours on set, fell and hit her head during the flight, and had missed several doses of a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms.

He said that combination, plus the altitude, led to severe confusion and disorientation. He also said that in addition to multiple sclerosis, she has been diagnosed with Parkinsonism.

A second lawyer, Joshua Reitzas, called her a person “we should look up to”. The judge said she should not get special treatment because she is a celebrity.

Bail was set at $20,000 in cash or a $60,000 bond.

Blair is due back in court on 19 January and could face up to seven years if convicted on the state charges.

A law enforcement source says the FBI has issued a summons over alleged assaults aboard the aircraft.

PEOPLE reports that matter is expected to be heard in a petty offences court in Brooklyn, and no date has been set. Two flight attendants reported injuries, one of whom went to hospital.

Delta said it “has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior”.

Read more: Judge rejects celebrity treatment plea for Selma Blair after lawyers call her 'gold standard'