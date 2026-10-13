Selma Blair flight incident takes shocking turn after new audio emerges

Selma Blair’s latest flight reportedly ended in chaos, with newly revealed 911 dispatch audio describing a bloody nose, bite marks and a passenger who allegedly injured herself during an incident aboard a Delta flight.

According to audio obtained by TMZ, the pilot contacted authorities ahead of the plane’s October 11 arrival at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, requesting police and medical personnel meet the aircraft at the gate.

“One passenger and one flight attendant sustained some minor injuries — a bloody nose as well as some bite marks,” the pilot said, according to the recording.

Although he initially suggested an ambulance might not be necessary, the situation appeared to become more complicated.

“One additional add-on: it sounds like the disrupted passenger also bashed her head off of the bulkhead or something like that so we will have to get her potentially checked out as well,” the pilot added.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Blair had been “physically abusive” during the flight.

The actress was reportedly taken into custody and hospitalised after landing, while a flight attendant was also taken to hospital for injuries.

Blair, 54, is known for films including Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and Hellboy. This is not the first time she has faced scrutiny over an incident aboard an aircraft.

Read More: Selma Blair arrested after alleged incident on Delta flight to New York

In 2016, she was arrested following an outburst on an international flight. Blair later attributed the episode to mixing alcohol with medication, calling it a “big mistake.”

The actress publicly revealed in 2018 that she was living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The latest incident has drawn fresh attention to the star’s past, though the reported allegations should not be mistaken for a determination of guilt.

With the pilot’s account now circulating, the big question is what happened aboard the flight before it landed in New York.