Royal family approves major event for happy union

There are some locations that hold a significant connection to the royal family and there are certain protocols that need to be followed for any event that takes place.

Westminster Abbey, which has it has served as the central coronation and burial site for British monarchs for nearly a thousand years, is one such place, that not only saw the royal weddings, including Prince William, but also poignant events like funeral of Elizabeth II.

However, in an unexpected turn of circumstances, mostly due to having good connections, a happy reunion took place over the weekend.

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It was a rare moment to have a non-royal get married in the Abbey after the Royal Family granted special permission to Premier League icon Shay Given.

According to the Daily Mail, the Archbishop of Canterbury also granted the Shay and his now-wife Rebecca Gibson permission to have the historic London venue.

It was reportedly the bride’s family who had connection to make the event a possibility. Rebecca’s grandfather, Donald Buttress, served as Surveyor of the Fabric of Westminster Abbey between 1988 and 1999.

And her grandparents even lived at the Abbey for a short spell between 1998 and 1999.

The update comes around the time when it sources have hinted that there is meeting between Prince Harry and Prince William are on the horizon. The reports claim that this is just a first step to have the talks.

This is no guarantee whether the estranged brothers would finally reconcile.

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