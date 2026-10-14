Inside Simu Liu, Allison Hsu’s fairytale wedding in France

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu’s wedding had all the ingredients of a fairytale romance.

The Shang-Chi actor, 37, married Hsu, Interscope Records’ vice president of digital marketing, in Provence, France, over the weekend of October 3.

After nearly four years together, the couple opened up to Vogue about their romantic celebration in an interview published Tuesday, October 13.

For Liu, the ceremony at Château d’Estoublon was almost too perfect to put into words.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about how perfect everything was,” he told the outlet.

Read More: Marvel star Simu Liu quietly marries Allison Hsu after 4 years together

“Our friends and guests looked absolutely beautiful, and then the moment Allison stood at the top of the aisle, I was overwhelmed with emotion looking at my life partner,” he added.

But the weather had a little drama of its own. After intermittent rain throughout the day, the skies cleared just as the ceremony began — a moment Liu connected to his grandparents, who died from COVID in 2021.

“The rainfall just before our ceremony was the most convinced I have ever been that something greater exists beyond our comprehension,” Liu said.

He recalled a gentle drizzle as his parents took their seats, describing it as a possible sign that his grandparents were watching over them.

“A part of me believes they were with us,” he shared, revealing that he felt compelled to mention them in his vows despite not originally planning to.

Their love story began at a mutual friend’s Fourth of July barbecue in 2022, with Hsu joking about Liu’s favorite expression: “Simu likes to say ‘God, bless America,’”

Reflecting on the wedding, Hsu said, “Looking back, we’re just so overwhelmed with gratitude,” adding that the couple felt “unbelievably lucky” to have created so many precious memories.

Apparently, even the rain knew when to make its exit.