Marvel star Simu Liu quietly marries Allison Hsu after 4 years together

The couple got engaged in 2025

Marvel star Simu Liu and Allison Hsu have said “I do” to each other!

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, and Hsu, who is the Interscope Records vice president of digital marketing, tied the knot in France over the weekend of October 3, TMZ reported.

Liu, 37, and Hsu, 30, first sparked romance rumours in 2022 before making their relationship Instagram official that November.

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The couple took their relationship to the next level in May 2025, when the actor proposed in Paris with the Eiffel Tower and a candlelit floral display setting the scene.

“Us forever,” Hsu wrote alongside photos showing off her engagement ring.

Liu also marked the milestone with a romantic message, writing, “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always.”

The engagement even came with a Taylor Swift surprise. Knowing Hsu was a longtime Swiftie, Liu asked Swift to send her a congratulatory video, and the pop superstar obliged.

“She was really emotional before and then when I played that video, she just completely lost it,” Liu recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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