Saint Sasha says she 'can't believe this is real' as she mourns ex RJ Mitte's death

It was later confirmed by the actor's representative to People magazine that the actor died by suicide on October 12 in Texas

Saint Sasha is mourning her ex-boyfriend, Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte, following his reported death at age 34.

Mitte, who was known for playing Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC show from 2008 to 2013, died in Texas on Monday.

It was later confirmed by the actor's representative to People magazine that the actor died by suicide on October 12 in Texas.

READ MORE: 'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito mourns RJ Mitte: 'You are free'

In the wake of his death, his former teenage girlfriend, Saint Sasha, shared poignant throwback snaps of the young couple, saying he was 'the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman.'

She wrote: 'I fell in love for the first time when I was 18. RJ was the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman.

'He was the first partner to build me up and make me feel unstoppable. He had one of the kindest and rarest hearts I’d ever had the privilege to experience and he was still a friend. I can’t believe this is real.'Never in any lifetime could I forget him and how he made me feel. He was the first and last of his kind.

'Thank you for everything, endlessly, RJ. I love you, homie.'

The news came as a complete shock to the actor's fans, who had been promoting his new film, Talking to Strangers, and watching his podcast appearances in the days leading up to his reported death.

As for his personal life, he was engaged to his partner of eight years, Kennedy Suarez.

READ MORE: RJ Mitte's real cause of death revealed