Selma Blair's legal team breaks silence after flight chaos: 'Severe confusion'

Selma Blair's legal team breaks silence after flight chaos

Selma Blair’s attorneys are shedding more light on the actress’s troubling flight incident.

Her legal team claims a combination of missed medication, a recent fall and exhaustion left her severely confused.

The Legally Blonde actress, 54, was arrested after allegedly attacking crew members aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to JFK Airport on October 11.

She appeared in court the next day and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault in the second degree.

According to Page Six, Blair’s attorney Shawn Barnes told the court that she had missed medication prescribed for her multiple sclerosis and had recently fallen and hit her head. He also said she had been working “extensive hours and exhaustive hours” on set before boarding the flight.

Read More: Selma Blair's flight controversies: What happened in 2016 and 2026?

“These factors coupled with the altitude,” Barnes said, “resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation.”

The attorney maintained, “This was not an intentional assault,” while Blair’s second lawyer, Joshua Reitzas, reportedly called her “the gold standard.”

However, the allegations also involve events after the plane landed. An affidavit obtained by E! News claims Blair kicked a police officer while being secured to a stretcher.

"While [the officer] was securing the defendant on a stretcher, the defendant removed her leg from the stretcher straps and kicked [the officer] repeatedly about the face, neck and chest," the affidavit states.

"The defendant caused her swelling to her jaw and substantial pain to her face, neck and chest."

She allegedly kicked a nurse after being taken to a hospital in Queens, according to the same affidavit.

Blair was released after a judge set bail at $20,000 cash, $60,000 bond or a $60,000 partially secured bond. The FBI and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Her representative previously described the episode as a “medical emergency,” saying in an October 12 statement to E! News, “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

Blair revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018.

While her legal team has offered a possible explanation for the incident, the allegations remain unproven as the case proceeds.