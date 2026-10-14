Melissa Gilbert shares heartfelt update amid husband's legal battle

Melissa Gilbert is finding moments of peace in nature as her husband, Timothy Busfield, continues to fight serious criminal charges.

The Little House on the Prairie star, 62, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, sharing a video of a tranquil lake in New York’s Catskill Mountains alongside a candid message about the uncertainty in her life.

“There’s a lot going on in the world (and in my life) right now. A lot of uncertainty and turmoil. A lot of sorrow. There’s also a lot of joy and beauty and peace to be had,” Gilbert wrote.

Explaining why the location means so much to her, she added, “When I feel unsettled, unsafe or unsure, all I have to do is walk across the street and see serenity and hope with my own two eyes. This is the place where my shoulders lower, my jaw unclenches and my mind stops racing. I love where we live.”.

Read More: Timothy Busfield put on trial for child abuse with official charges

Her post comes months after Busfield, 69, was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child.

Timothy Busfield charges

Busfield charges stem from allegations involving two underage twin boys who appeared on The Cleaning Lady, episodes of which he directed.

Busfield has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. His trial is scheduled for May 2027.

His attorney, Larry Stein, previously challenged the prosecution’s case, saying, “This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law. Mr Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”

Gilbert has publicly defended her husband throughout the case. During an April interview with Good Morning America, she described the upheaval in their lives.

“Our life as we knew it is done,” she said.

She also insisted, “I am 100 percent confident he will be exonerated.”