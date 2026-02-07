Timothy Busfield put on trial for child abuse with official charges

Timothy Busfield’s child abuse case will move forward with a formal trial as the actor has now been officially charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child.

Indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico, the charges were announced via a press release by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

“As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” Sam Bregman, the county’s District Attorney, said. “This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial.”

It was further disclosed that the disgraced actor’s trial will be under the prosecution of the DA Office’s special victims unit. While any other official information has been withheld for now.

Larry Stein, Busfield’s civil attorney, attempted to downplay the latest indictment and described it as “a ham sandwich.”

“As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich,” he told Page Six. “What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial.”

“The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure,” he continued.

Stein further claimed that the prosecution seems to be “driven by something other than the facts or the law.”

He added that his client “will fight these charges at every stage” and that their team “looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”

Timothy Busfield’s condemnation came less than a month after his arrest, which was January 13, on allegations related to child abuse.