Davina McCall reveals she forgot husband Michael's hospital visits after surgery

In August, Davina revealed she was privately supported by comedian Peter Kay after being diagnosed with her brain tumour and breast cancer

Davina McCall has left her fans worried after revealing that she experienced severe memory loss following surgery to remove her brain tumour, describing her symptoms as being like 'advanced Alzheimer's.'

Speaking on the Mad, Sad and Bad podcast with Paloma Faith, the TV personality, 58, recalled being unable to watch a film because because she could not remember what had happened 15 minutes before, or the previous page of her book.

When her husband Michael Douglas came to visit her in hospital, she said that when he left the room and later returned she wouldn't remember him being there initially.

READ MORE: Davina McCall's final 14 words before life-changing surgery revealed

Giving an insight into how she struggled with memory loss after the surgery, she said: 'After I'd had my brain tumor taken out, I had advanced Alzheimer's.

Davina continued: 'So I couldn't remember anything. So 2025 was the hardest year of Michaels and my lives.'

Paloma asked her: 'You couldn't remember anything from when to when.'

Davina replied: 'When I came out of the operation, I didn't know I'd had an operation. The staff came in every day and they'd go "what's my name" and I'd go "I don't know".

'Michael would come and visit for two hours and he'd go to the loo and come back an I'd go "oh my god you're here" and I didn't know he'd been there.

'I couldn't watch a movie for six months, because I couldn't remember what had happened in the movie 15 minutes before. A book I couldn't remember the page before.'

The former Big Brother host then explained how she managed to regain her memory by doing singing lessons, which she described as 'mind physio'.

She said: 'I did singing lessons. Music. That was my mind physio. Yeah, music was music healed me. And last October was the first time I woke up and I went, 'Oh my god, I remember what I did yesterday.''

In August, Davina revealed she was privately supported by comedian Peter Kay after being diagnosed with her brain tumour and breast cancer.

Davina had surgery to remove the benign (non-cancerous) tumour in 2024, before being diagnosed with breast cancer the following year.

READ MORE: Davina McCall reveals 'special person' who supported her through health battle