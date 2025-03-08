Davina McCall’s final 14 words before life-changing surgery revealed

TV presenter Davina McCall has revealed the 14 powerful words she told her surgeon before undergoing a life-saving brain operation.

For the unversed, in November 2024, the 57-year-old TV presenter had a six-hour operation to remove a 14-mm colloid cyst from her brain, which doctors found during a routine scan.

Now, in a new interview with The Times, McCall talked with her neurosurgeon, Kevin O’Neill and shared that she wanted to beg him to "keep me alive" for her three children but chose to stay calm instead.

The Masked Singer star admitted that she stayed "the calmest place" so Dr. O’Neill could stay focused and instead of worrying him, she told him, "You do whatever you need to do. I put all my faith in you."

She said, “He doesn't need me screaming at him to keep me alive. He needs to be in the calmest and most confident place. I wanted to empower Kevin to do the best job he could.”

The Big Brother alum added, “I set up my whole life before I went into the operating theatre knowing that, if I didn't make it, the kids would be OK. I needed to go under the anaesthetic knowing I had my ducks in a row.”

“It was my way of letting go. I am so grateful for that process because I realised through all of it that, if I were not around, my children would be on the right path,” she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Davina McCall has three children, Holly, Tilly, and Chester, whom she shares with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson.