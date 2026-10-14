Queen Camilla makes proposal for unity as Harry-William talks ‘in works’

Queen Camilla, who has remained a key support for King Charles during his tough time, has stood alongside even when things seemed unsavoury.

She had been present during the meeting at Highgrove House when the Sussexes had come to meet the King, despite her grievances with Prince Harry. She is said to even have offered tea to her stepson.

Moreover, as there are speculations growing about a possible meeting between the King’s two estranged son, Prince William and Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace shared a meaningful move made by the Queen.

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The King’s wife had enjoyed a special afternoon with four guests, with “completely unique stories” but the love and joy for reading.

She suggested how reading can bring people together and connect them in ways that they couldn’t have imagined to do so.

“If you look at all the book clubs round the country, they say it’s so lovely because they can all sit around with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine or whatever,” Camilla shared. “And they’re all singing from the same hymn sheet.”

She continued, “It’s just a wonderful way of people meeting and just be able to talk and have a bit of fun, and then go away with another book and start all over again.”

While there is no confirmation on whether Harry and William are meeting, sources have suggested that the meeting will be the first step to get them in one room. There is no guaranteed reconciliation.

This also comes amid reports that Camilla and Princess Anne are said to be firmly “backing” King Charles’s plans to reunite Harry and William for a possible Diana anniversary event.

They want the family to once again have a united front.

“Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William – he’s going all-in on a reconciliation for the sake of his grandkids.”

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