King Charles team gets alert over major disruption ahead of historic event

King Charles will be making an important address at the ceremonial opening of the Seventh Senedd on Thursday, and there are big plans underway for a disruption.

Republican campaigners have demanded that Senedd Members walkout as King Charles addresses the ceremonial opening and join the demonstrators gathered outside the building.

The protest is organised by the group Real Democracy Now at the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay. While Charles has previously attended every official Senedd opening, it was a historic first to preside over it.

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Spearheaded by Adam Johannes, a leading figure in the campaign, has called on the politicians to refuse to attend the royal address. They will be chanting “Down with the Crown – Not My King”.

It is understood that the Palace would have news by now and would be on alert to make sure things are in order for the ceremony to proceed.

This is not the first time that Charles will be facing opposition from anti-monarchy groups. During his first visit to Australia in 2024, a senator interrupted the ceremony to shout “This is not your land, you are not my King”.

There had also been the landmark petition filed by Jamaica, directly addressing the King about the slavery reparations.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said that the King will not apologise but has “on many occasions expressed his personal and wholehearted commitment to promoting greater understanding around the issue of slavery and finding ways to address historic wrongs for the benefit of communities today”.

These are just a few of the many events that the royals have been facing from anti-monarchy groups.

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