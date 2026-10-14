Noah Kahan responds to buzzing question about 'Hunger Games' musicians

Noah Kahan mentions past 'Hunger Games' singers Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Lorde

Noah Kahan has taken over The Hunger Games fandom ahead of the Sunrise on the Reaping release, ever since he released his song Draw You Out as a part of the official soundtrack of the album.

In a new interview, the indie-folk artist was jokingly asked if he could survive the Hunger Games competing against past artists who have been featured on the franchise's soundtrack.

The Northern Attitude hitmaker responded with a laugh, “Olivia Rodrigo would bash my head in, Taylor Swift would club me to death, Lorde would punch me in the stomach.”

READ MORE: Noah Kahan evokes overwhelming response on 'Draw You Out' upon release

The interview clip made rounds all over social media, with fans writing, "noah kahan knowing exactly which artist would kill him in each scenario is so validating cause i think about lorde punching me at least once a week."

Another quipped, "this is how i feel when i press shuffle on the playlist then their 3 most gut wrenching songs plays," and "lorde punching you in the stomach would genuinely be a career highlight id take it."

While one pointed out, "coldplay is 4 v 1. that’d be the worst option."

READ MORE: Noah Kahan excites fans for Grammy Awards with brand new performance