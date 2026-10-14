$1,000 in SpaceX stock could turn into $5.5 million if Musk's wildest prediction comes true

A $1,000 investment in SpaceX could grow into $5.5 million if Elon Musk achieves a valuation goal that would make the rocket company worth more than 100 times the size of today's global economy.

It is an extraordinary possibility, but one that comes with an equally extraordinary amount of uncertainty.

Musk recently said he could see a path for SpaceX to become worth orders of magnitude more than the global economy. The billionaire later clarified that he was not expressing strong confidence that the company would reach that level, only that he believed such a path existed.

SpaceX is already valued at around $2.2 trillion, meaning it would need to grow roughly 5,500-fold to reach a valuation exceeding $12 quadrillion under the scenario described by Business Insider.

At that scale, a $1,000 investment would theoretically become $5.5 million, assuming the stock rose by the same multiple and ignoring changes such as share dilution.

SpaceX has established itself in rocket launches and satellite internet through its Starlink business. However, Musk's much larger ambitions extend beyond those existing operations, including expanding human activity in space and potentially exploiting resources beyond Earth.

Getting there would require enormous spending, technological breakthroughs and business models capable of generating revenues on a scale that does not exist in the space industry today.

SpaceX generated $7.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2026 but recorded a net loss of $541 million, highlighting the costs involved in pursuing its ambitions.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. The figures presented are hypothetical scenarios, not guaranteed returns. Investors should conduct their own research before making investment decisions.