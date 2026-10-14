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Taylor Swift fans call out singer for Travis Kelce's 'misogynistic' move

Travis Kelce sparks backlash after supporting controversial 'SNL' monologue

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Web Desk
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Published October 14, 2026

Taylor Swift fans call out singer for Travis Kelces misogynistic move
Taylor Swift fans call out singer for Travis Kelce's 'misogynistic' move

Taylor Swift fans are dragging the pop superstar on social media after her husband Travis Kelce sparked backlash, by seemingly supporting the recent controversial SNL monologue.

The Opalite hitmaker has always been vocal about her feminist politics, so Swifties are now urging her to speak up about the matter at hand.

During the latest episode of the weekend comedy show, Shane Gillis presented a monologue which included insensitive jokes about women, and their autonomy, and it sparked criticism all over social media. 

Swifties brought out Swift's past statements and social media posts condemning similar behaviour and tagged her to comment.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift gives fans another glimpse into 'Patient Zero' with new video

One disappointed fan wrote, "How hypocritical taylor speaks out on women rights and stuff but being married to a misogynistic man."

Another added, "Are we even suprised? Lmao there were a lot of his tweets resurfacing since he started dating ts. Ig they just ignored it," while a third wrote, "she's a feminist when it only affects her." 

Speaking of Kelce, someone added, "he’s genuinely dumb as rocks," and "This is grounds for divorce I’m not even joking."

As of yet, the Grammy winner has not addressed the situation. 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift faces critical setback as 'The Encore' ranks last on chart

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