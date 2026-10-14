Taylor Swift gives fans another glimpse into 'Patient Zero' with new video

Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Patient Zero' mv featuring husband

Taylor Swift has been ruling the charts with her Encore, despite the backlash from critics, and now she has released another project related to the deluxe album.

The 36-year-old pop superstar dropped a new variant of the Patient Zero music video, titled, Patient Zero (So Let's Get Into It Video) on Tuesday, October 13.

The Opalite hitmaker showcased a new perspective of the making of the video, including behind-the-scene footage, with a surprise appearance from her husband, Travis Kelce.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts

Swifties flocked to social media to react to the new release, writing, "Taylor really dropping everything at once, mother is working overtime," and "i love how much she pours into these videos and how much BTS she shares with us, feeling extra grateful."

A third declared, "Yes, going for that oscar!"

While others noticed Kelce's cameo and gushed, "It’s giving bring your husband to work day."

Another added, "NOT ME LISTENING TO CLEVELAND WHILE IM SEEING THIS," referring to the song Swift wrote about her husband.

Someone added, "mama and papa."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit with new setback over $5.35m property