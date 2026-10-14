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Ferrari's ‘flying' yacht that runs on renewable energy moves closer to sea trials

Hypersail is being designed as a renewable energy powered (onboard) motor yacht

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Published October 14, 2026

Ferraris ‘flying’ yacht that runs on renewable energy moves closer to sea trials
Ferrari's ‘flying’ yacht that runs on renewable energy moves closer to sea trials

Ferrari is bringing its racing spirit off the track and into the open ocean, with plans to build a 100-foot sailing yacht that will sail high, using technology inspired by its high-speed cars.

The Italian carmaker has taken a new step in the Hypersail project with the opening of an operational base in Livorno, Italy, where engineers will prepare for the next steps of the development and sea testing process.

Within the premises of Azimut Yachts, the facility will be the project's headquarters and house the laboratories of hydraulic, electrical and mechanical components, the workshops and the facilities for the project team. It will be located on the Tyrrhenian Sea, offering direct access to waters for testing.

In June 2025, Ferrari introduced Hypersail, a new sailing competition vessel. The 100' boat is a full-foiling monohull with wing-like features that will keep the hull above the water at high speed and minimize drag.

Hypersail is being designed as a renewable energy powered (onboard) motor yacht which will not use any non-renewable energy sources. From navigation systems and safety gear to the controls that ensure the vessel's stability while underway, its electrical systems will handle it all.

Ferrari has also agreed to work with Azimut Yachts who will be creating a customized version of their Fly 72 Class to tow and support Hypersail in testing and assist in sailing trials.

In September 2026, ABB, a technology company, joined the project as its electrification partner.

Hypersail is not a new commercial yacht programme, it is a research and racing platform. Ferrari is taking its knowledge of chassis construction, aerodynamics and fuel economy to another race, one that is not a car.

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