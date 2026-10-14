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Jimmy Carter, Nashville country music reporter who interviewed Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, dies at 73

Carter worked at WSMV for six years during the 1980s before returning for a 15-year run from 2003 to 2018

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Published October 14, 2026

Jimmy Carter, Nashville country music reporter who interviewed Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, dies at 73
Jimmy Carter, Nashville country music reporter who interviewed Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, dies at 73

Jimmy Carter, the longtime Nashville entertainment reporter who interviewed some of country music’s biggest stars during a career spanning decades, has died at 73, just two days before his 74th birthday.

Carter died in his sleep on October 13, his family confirmed to WSMV-TV. His death was also announced by his granddaughter, Kira Sparks, and former employer WSM Radio. No specific cause of death had been publicly disclosed as of October 14.

He became a familiar face to viewers through his work at Nashville’s WSMV Channel 4, where he spent a total of 21 years across two stints. His reporting brought him face to face with country music stars including Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson, as well as Hollywood actors Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Costner.

Carter worked at WSMV for six years during the 1980s before returning for a 15-year run from 2003 to 2018. He also served as an executive producer and earned recognition for his broadcasting work, including awards associated with duPont-Columbia and Edward R. Murrow.

His career extended well beyond television. Carter spent decades in Nashville radio and contributed to Coffee, Country & Cody on WSM Radio. He also worked as a correspondent for the nationally syndicated country music programme Crook & Chase.

Even after leaving regular television reporting, he continued sharing entertainment news and stories with his online audience. His Facebook page attracted more than 41,000 followers, while his YouTube channel had nearly 22,000 subscribers, according to The Tennessean.

Tributes from former colleagues highlighted his ability to connect with major celebrities without losing the personal warmth that made him a valued friend and broadcaster.

Carter was born on October 15, 1952, in Montgomery, Alabama. His death came two days before what would have been his 74th birthday.

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